In Kyiv a car crashes into a trolleybus: two people are injured

In Kyiv, a car collided with a trolleybus, there are victims, police are establishing the circumstances of the accident, the Kyiv police department said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred this afternoon on Borshchahivska Street in Kyiv's Solomyansky district.

"According to preliminary information, the driver of a Suzuki car, born in 1954, lost control, drove onto the opposite side of the road, where she hit a trolleybus that was standing in connection with an accident with a Nissan car," the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.

As a result of the collision, "a passenger of a car, born in 1952, and an elderly woman who was standing next to the trolleybus were reportedly injured." The victims were taken to a hospital for medical care, the police said.

Police officers reportedly continue to work at the scene, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

Large-scale accident in Rivne region: a tanker truck collides with a minibus, killing 14 people