Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

Kyiv has connected 95% of residential buildings serviced by municipal management companies to heating. Some houses already have heat, the rest are being connected based on individual decisions of residents.

As of today, 95% of residential buildings served by communal management companies are connected to heating. Some buildings already have heat, while others are being connected according to individual decisions of residents, the Kyiv City State Administration reported in response to an information request from a UNN journalist.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that as of today, heat supply has already been provided to 95% of residential buildings managed by communal management companies.

All planned processes are ongoing. In fact, Kyiv's heat supply system has been deployed: some buildings already have heat, the rest are being connected according to individual decisions of residents, but they have the technical capability.

- stated in the KCSA message.  

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminded that on October 29, the city authorities decided to start the heating season in the residential sector, taking into account weather conditions and the need to reduce the load on power grids.

Even earlier, on October 3, social facilities, namely medical institutions, schools, kindergartens, social protection institutions, and others, were given the opportunity to connect to heating.

Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVA01.11.25, 18:30 • 8169 views

Heat supply to these institutions is carried out according to their individual applications. Similarly, co-op buildings, housing cooperatives, departmental and investment buildings are also connected.

The Kyiv City State Administration appealed to representatives of the boards of co-ops and housing cooperatives, and other administrations that have not yet submitted applications for connection for various reasons. For example, this refers to buildings that have undergone thermal modernization and do not yet need heating, or the application is not submitted for reasons of economy.

However, such actions must be properly communicated with residents to maintain a reasonable balance between economy and comfort.

- said acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleev.

Addition

 Acting head of the State Energy Supervision Anatoliy Zamulko stated on the telethon that in Ukraine, connection to heat supply for social facilities and residential buildings has already been completed by 62%.

In Ukraine, social facilities and residential buildings are gradually being connected to heat supply systems. Currently, over 62% of consumers have heating.

- Zamulko is quoted by the State Energy Supervision.

Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter. The government extended the PSO until April 30, 2026. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv