In Kupyansk, Russian occupiers are ordered to shoot civilians - spokesman for the "North" group

Russian servicemen, captured by the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction, admitted that they had received orders from their commanders to shoot civilians. This was reported on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the "North" Group of Forces, Oleh Sushynskyi, writes UNN.

Details

They testify that they received clear orders from commanders to shoot civilians, particularly men. And to use women and children as a "human shield" - noted the spokesman.

According to Sushynskyi, the Russians are trying to disguise themselves as local residents and operate in sabotage groups. They hide in private houses, and during the day the same servicemen can appear in different locations of the city.

This complicates the work of Ukrainian forces, as the occupiers blend in with civilians to avoid exposure.

It must be understood that when they hide behind civilians or disperse among local residents, it complicates counter-sabotage measures. But even in such difficult conditions, our military manages to detect, block, neutralize or capture them - emphasized the military.

He added that in the published video of the 10th army corps, Russian prisoners confirmed criminal orders – to shoot civilian men and use women and children as cover.

