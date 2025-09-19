$41.250.05
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 72 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
10:27 AM • 8244 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 22506 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38273 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 40471 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62676 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43287 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51326 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75938 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29328 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
In Kupyansk, Russian occupiers are ordered to shoot civilians - spokesman for the "North" group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Captured Russian occupiers testify that the command ordered them to shoot civilian Ukrainian men and use children and women as "human shields."

In Kupyansk, Russian occupiers are ordered to shoot civilians - spokesman for the "North" group

Russian servicemen, captured by the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction, admitted that they had received orders from their commanders to shoot civilians. This was reported on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the "North" Group of Forces, Oleh Sushynskyi, writes UNN.

Details

They testify that they received clear orders from commanders to shoot civilians, particularly men. And to use women and children as a "human shield"

- noted the spokesman.

According to Sushynskyi, the Russians are trying to disguise themselves as local residents and operate in sabotage groups. They hide in private houses, and during the day the same servicemen can appear in different locations of the city.

Russian soldier shot an elderly man in the yard in Donetsk Oblast30.08.25, 22:29 • 8586 views

This complicates the work of Ukrainian forces, as the occupiers blend in with civilians to avoid exposure.

It must be understood that when they hide behind civilians or disperse among local residents, it complicates counter-sabotage measures. But even in such difficult conditions, our military manages to detect, block, neutralize or capture them

- emphasized the military.

He added that in the published video of the 10th army corps, Russian prisoners confirmed criminal orders – to shoot civilian men and use women and children as cover.

Life imprisonment for killing civilians: Russian soldier sentenced in Kharkiv14.08.25, 13:44 • 3593 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv