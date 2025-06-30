In Kryvyi Rih, three people injured due to Russian attack - Vilkul

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
06:31 AM • 19683 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 44085 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 91472 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 90220 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 221533 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 183626 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 94645 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104502 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148882 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 248912 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
8.1m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Border guards showed the destruction of two Russian cannons and six occupiers near VovchanskJune 30, 12:10 AM • 14250 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospectsJune 30, 12:42 AM • 20963 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injuredJune 30, 01:49 AM • 20486 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 12113 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 8252 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 19683 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 221533 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 248912 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 235857 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 294838 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Yermak
Rafael Grossi
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kharkiv Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 8280 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 65959 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 78485 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 183626 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 57999 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-101
Kalibr (missile family)
Brent Crude

In Kryvyi Rih, three people injured due to Russian attack - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured, one is in serious condition in the operating room. A relief headquarters is being deployed in the city.

In Kryvyi Rih, three people injured due to Russian attack - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the Russian attack, three people are known to have been injured, said the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, three wounded. One of them is "severe", already in the operating room

- Vilkul wrote.

According to him, a headquarters for assistance is being deployed in the city.

Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul30.06.25, 10:05 • 12031 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vilkul Oleksandr
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9