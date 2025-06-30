In Kryvyi Rih, three people injured due to Russian attack - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the Russian attack, three people are known to have been injured, said the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, three wounded. One of them is "severe", already in the operating room - Vilkul wrote.



According to him, a headquarters for assistance is being deployed in the city.

Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul