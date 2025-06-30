In Kryvyi Rih, three people injured due to Russian attack - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured, one is in serious condition in the operating room. A relief headquarters is being deployed in the city.
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the Russian attack, three people are known to have been injured, said the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Currently, three wounded. One of them is "severe", already in the operating room
According to him, a headquarters for assistance is being deployed in the city.
