In Kryvyi Rih, a 4-year-old boy died from brutal torture: his mother, her cohabitant, and a social service official will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

In Kryvyi Rih, a 4-year-old boy died from torture by his mother and her cohabitant for "disobedience." Forensic examination revealed numerous injuries, and the cause of death was traumatic shock. Prosecutors sent the case to court, and an official of the children's services was suspended for official negligence.

In Kryvyi Rih, a 4-year-old boy died from brutal torture: his mother, her cohabitant, and a social service official will be tried

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 4-year-old boy died after being brutally tortured for several days by his own mother and her cohabitant. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the child was beaten with hands, feet, and a metal pipe allegedly for "disobedience," and also for taking bread and cookies without permission.

Forensic medical examination recorded dozens of bodily injuries in the child, including severe traumatic brain injury, a fractured wrist, a dislocated shoulder, and numerous bruises. The cause of death was traumatic shock.

Prosecutors have already sent an indictment to the court against the child's mother and her cohabitant. They are accused of intentional murder committed with particular cruelty.

At the same time, the investigation found that the child welfare service was aware of the critical situation in the family but did not take the necessary measures to protect the boy.

The official who was supposed to monitor the child's living conditions is suspected of official negligence and has been suspended from duty.

Valeriy Prykhozhanov, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, emphasized that the child's death was a consequence not only of domestic violence but also of the inaction of relevant services. According to him, the prosecutor's office will seek the most severe punishment for all those involved in the tragedy.

Recall

In Lviv Oblast, law enforcement officers removed seven children from a large family due to improper care. A 6-month-old boy was hospitalized with tuberculosis, and his two-year-old brother suffered burns from boiling water.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih