In Kryvyi Rih 2 500 homes are still without electricity due to Russia's night attack, outage schedules may affect 35 000 homes - Energy Ministry

After another hostile attack in Kryvyi Rih, 2,500 consumers are left without electricity, emergency shutdown schedules have been applied, during which power supply may be limited to 35,000 homes in the city, the Ministry of Energy has provided updated information, UNN reports.

Details

"Kryvyi Rih. As a result of nighttime attacks by enemy UAVs, power lines were cut off, and critical infrastructure was partially de-energized. Currently, 2,500 household consumers are without electricity," the Energy Ministry said in a statement on social media.

As noted, work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the accidents and restore power supply.

"To stabilize the situation, schedules of emergency power outages are being applied, during which power supply may be limited for 35,000 city subscribers," the ministry said in a statement.

DTEK energy company said that power was being restored to Kryvyi Rih district after nighttime shelling. "As a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers, energy facilities in Kryvyi Rih were damaged. Power engineers have already managed to supply power to critical infrastructure and some families," the company said on social media.



A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack