In Kremenchuk, rescuers pulled a man out of a 40-meter quarry

Tonight in Kremenchuk, rescuers pulled a man out of a cliff who had fallen into a quarry, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, the guide for the search was a moped left on the edge.

A quadcopter, specialists from the emergency rescue team and special equipment were involved in the operation. Rescuers descended 40 meters and pulled out the victim.

Medics and police also worked at the scene. The victim was given assistance.

