In Kremenchuk, rescuers pulled a man out of a 40-meter quarry

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 11562 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

05:12 PM • 27652 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 30347 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 37878 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 50429 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 46293 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 43341 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39425 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83668 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169604 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0.8m/s
58%
754mm
Popular news

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 70670 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 32406 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 48724 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 41535 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 18439 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 41687 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 251986 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 231087 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 243649 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 204276 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

08:02 PM • 1248 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 18577 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 48852 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 32537 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 70784 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

In Kremenchuk, rescuers pulled a man out of a 40-meter quarry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

In Kremenchuk, rescuers pulled out a man who fell into a quarry. He was found behind an abandoned moped.

In Kremenchuk, rescuers pulled a man out of a 40-meter quarry

Tonight in Kremenchuk, rescuers pulled a man out of a cliff who had fallen into a quarry, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, the guide for the search was a moped left on the edge.

A quadcopter, specialists from the emergency rescue team and special equipment were involved in the operation. Rescuers descended 40 meters and pulled out the victim.

Medics and police also worked at the scene. The victim was given assistance.

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers saved a chick while extinguishing a fire10.06.25, 19:24 • 1742 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9