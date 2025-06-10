In the Kharkiv region, rescuers saved a chick while extinguishing a fire

$41.490.09
The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth
05:12 PM • 3238 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 11510 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 20341 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 34552 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37319 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 37625 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 37592 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 82807 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169258 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121971 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
39%
754mm
France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 68862 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 65812 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 103064 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 46151 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 22294 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 16587 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 235042 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 215047 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 228234 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203563 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 666 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23294 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 17095 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47237 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 66855 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers saved a chick while extinguishing a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

In the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region, rescuers found a chick in burning thickets while extinguishing dry grass. Firefighters carried it away from the fire and warned against arson.

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers saved a chick while extinguishing a fire

While extinguishing a dry grass fire in the Kharkiv region, firefighters found a chick in the burning thickets that almost died. Rescuers carefully carried it away from the fire and reported this touching story on the official page of the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

During the extinguishing of a dry grass fire in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region, rescuers saw a chick in the burning thickets. The fire almost took the life of this baby! Firefighters carefully carried it as far away from the flames as possible.

- reported in the post.

The State Emergency Service noted that not all stories end happily and warned against setting fire to grass and dry grass, because each of them can be dangerous for all living things.

In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued19.04.25, 19:27 • 10973 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEvents
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
