In the Kharkiv region, rescuers saved a chick while extinguishing a fire

While extinguishing a dry grass fire in the Kharkiv region, firefighters found a chick in the burning thickets that almost died. Rescuers carefully carried it away from the fire and reported this touching story on the official page of the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

During the extinguishing of a dry grass fire in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region, rescuers saw a chick in the burning thickets. The fire almost took the life of this baby! Firefighters carefully carried it as far away from the flames as possible. - reported in the post.

The State Emergency Service noted that not all stories end happily and warned against setting fire to grass and dry grass, because each of them can be dangerous for all living things.

