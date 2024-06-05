In Kiev, the funicular was stopped: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The funicular in Kiev was temporarily stopped due to the lack of voltage caused by a significant shortage in the Ukrainian energy system.
The funicular has been stopped due to lack of voltage. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience
Recall
the deficit in the Energy System of Ukraine is quite significant, so planned power outages today can also last more than 4 hours, depending on the time of day.