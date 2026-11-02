In Khmelnytskyi region, a mother and daughter were taken into custody for selling child pornography

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors from the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a 39-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter were notified of suspicion of producing and distributing child pornography involving the suspect’s two younger children, aged 13 and 16. This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, from December 2025 to September 2026, the mother, exploiting the children’s dependence on her, coerced them into taking part in filming.

The older daughter took photographs and videos, and created and administered two private Telegram channels where more than a thousand pornographic files were posted. Access to the materials was sold, and the proceeds were spent on their personal needs.

Eight children were removed from the family and placed in a medical facility.

Both women were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They were remanded in custody without the right to bail.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the bodies of three children were found in a car pulled from a river