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In the Khmelnytskyi region, the bodies of three children were found in a car pulled from a river

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A car containing the bodies of three children aged 13, 15 and 16 was found in a river near Humentsi. Police are establishing the circumstances of the tragedy.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the bodies of three children were found in a car pulled from a river

Three children were killed in a road accident in Khmelnytskyi region. Their bodies were found in a car that was pulled from a body of water near the village of Humentsi, Kamianets-Podilskyi district. This was reported by the press service of the Khmelnytskyi region police, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that a local resident contacted the police to report his 13-year-old daughter missing. She had gone to a friend's birthday party the previous evening and never returned. The man also reported that two other boys, aged 15 and 16, who had also been at the celebration, had disappeared along with the girl.

Law enforcement officers immediately launched a search: they examined the community's territory and issued an alert to all police patrols. During the initial measures, it was preliminarily established that shortly before their disappearance, the children had been traveling in a "VAZ 21099" car. At around 4:00 p.m., police officers found the vehicle in a river in a neighboring village. The bodies of the three missing children were inside the vehicle

- the statement said.

It is noted that law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy. The investigation is ongoing.

Previously

In June, in Khmelnytskyi region, a bus overturned with more than 50 passengers on board while traveling to Bulgaria.

11-year-old girl died in a car accident in Khmelnytskyi region: court sentenced participants of the tragedy04.08.25, 15:11 • 3402 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Kamianets-Podilskyi