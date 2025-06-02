In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a medical vehicle: the driver was killed, two medics were injured

In the center of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a medical vehicle with a drone today, killing the driver and wounding two medics, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Monday, reports UNN.

At about 17:00, the Russians attacked a medical vehicle in the center of Kherson with a drone. Unfortunately, the driver, born in 1957, sustained fatal injuries - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the vehicle was completely burned down due to the enemy strike.

"Two employees of the polyclinic, a man and a woman, born in 1972 and 1966, were also injured," the head of the RMA said.

Addition

According to Prokudin, as a result of a Russian artillery strike on the Korabelny district of Kherson earlier today, a Kherson resident who was on the street sustained fatal injuries. The occupiers shelled a residential area, damaging facades, roofs and windows in houses.

Also today, a child was injured in the morning enemy shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson. "A 5-year-old boy suffered a mine-blast injury and concussion. He is currently in hospital under medical supervision," he said.

According to Prokudin, Dudchany, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Kozatske, Antonivka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahynka, Shevchenkivka, Lviv, Komyshany, Nova Kamyanka, Sadove, Veletenske, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys Kostyrka, Mykilske, Milove, Olhivka, Ponyativka, Respublika, Sablukivka, Rozlyv, Sofiivka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes over the past day.

Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region, in particular, damaged 3 multi-storey buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, a service station, warehouses, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars.

According to Prokudin, 3 people were killed and 19 were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression over the past day, including 2 children.