In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a medical vehicle: the driver was killed, two medics were injured

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10123 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20080 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 39837 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 74686 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 126791 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143694 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198819 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211382 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121584 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291131 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
49%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 156054 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 68349 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 51229 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84376 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 80052 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 74715 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291146 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 335420 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 348609 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 353502 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84764 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 117459 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 197317 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 138572 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 168906 views
Actual

Financial Times

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Hryvnia

Tu-160

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a medical vehicle: the driver was killed, two medics were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Russians attacked a medical vehicle with a drone in Kherson, the driver was killed. Two polyclinic employees were injured, the vehicle burned to the ground.

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a medical vehicle: the driver was killed, two medics were injured

In the center of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a medical vehicle with a drone today, killing the driver and wounding two medics, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Monday, reports UNN.

At about 17:00, the Russians attacked a medical vehicle in the center of Kherson with a drone. Unfortunately, the driver, born in 1957, sustained fatal injuries

- wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the vehicle was completely burned down due to the enemy strike.

"Two employees of the polyclinic, a man and a woman, born in 1972 and 1966, were also injured," the head of the RMA said.

Addition

According to Prokudin, as a result of a Russian artillery strike on the Korabelny district of Kherson earlier today, a Kherson resident who was on the street sustained fatal injuries. The occupiers shelled a residential area, damaging facades, roofs and windows in houses.

Also today, a child was injured in the morning enemy shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson. "A 5-year-old boy suffered a mine-blast injury and concussion. He is currently in hospital under medical supervision," he said.

According to Prokudin, Dudchany, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Kozatske, Antonivka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahynka, Shevchenkivka, Lviv, Komyshany, Nova Kamyanka, Sadove, Veletenske, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys Kostyrka, Mykilske, Milove, Olhivka, Ponyativka, Respublika, Sablukivka, Rozlyv, Sofiivka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes over the past day.

Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region, in particular, damaged 3 multi-storey buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, a service station, warehouses, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars.

According to Prokudin, 3 people were killed and 19 were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression over the past day, including 2 children.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9