In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire at a food warehouse after a Russian drone hit

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15713 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13856 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19191 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28625 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61080 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57640 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33551 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59500 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106574 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165690 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15713 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48990 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61080 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57640 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165690 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21559 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20610 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22298 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24258 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26892 views
In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire at a food warehouse after a Russian drone hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6850 views

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at a food warehouse caused by an enemy UAV strike. The fire area was 1600 sq.m, no casualties.

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire at a food warehouse after a Russian drone hit

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire with a total area of 1600 sq. m, caused by an enemy drone strike. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire with a total area of 1600 sq.m., caused by an enemy drone strike. There are no casualties or injuries

- the message says.

It is noted that 85 rescuers and 19 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service, as well as a pyrotechnic unit, psychologists of the State Emergency Service and a fire train worked at the scene. 11 units of equipment were involved from the city's communal services.

Let us remind you

As wrote UNN earlier this morning, according to the prosecutor's office, a Russian drone struck Kharkiv, damaging a food warehouse.

"According to the investigation, on April 14, at about 5:30 a.m., an enemy drone hit the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. The hit was recorded on a food warehouse. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out. In addition, glazing was damaged in three buildings. No casualties," the statement reads.

As the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov reported, the morning enemy strike in Kharkiv hit the former territory of a civilian enterprise.

It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used the Geran-2 UAV for the shelling. 

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
