In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire at a food warehouse after a Russian drone hit

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire with a total area of 1600 sq.m., caused by an enemy drone strike. There are no casualties or injuries - the message says.

It is noted that 85 rescuers and 19 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service, as well as a pyrotechnic unit, psychologists of the State Emergency Service and a fire train worked at the scene. 11 units of equipment were involved from the city's communal services.

As wrote UNN earlier this morning, according to the prosecutor's office, a Russian drone struck Kharkiv, damaging a food warehouse.

"According to the investigation, on April 14, at about 5:30 a.m., an enemy drone hit the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. The hit was recorded on a food warehouse. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out. In addition, glazing was damaged in three buildings. No casualties," the statement reads.

As the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov reported, the morning enemy strike in Kharkiv hit the former territory of a civilian enterprise.

It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used the Geran-2 UAV for the shelling.