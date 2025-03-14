In Kharkiv region, power outages occurred due to Russian attacks, 9 people were injured, including 4 children
Due to shelling in the Kharkiv region, there were power outages in the Izium district. Over the past day, 9 people were injured, including four children, as a result of attacks on Kharkiv and the region.
In the Kharkiv region, due to enemy shelling the day before, there were power outages, at night the enemy attacked a hospital, 9 people were injured in a day due to the attacks of the Russian Federation, including four children, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov said in Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.
According to Syniehubov, enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv and four districts of the region:
- 00-02, Bohodukhiv district, village of Zolochiv. As a result of the UAV shelling, the roof of the local hospital building caught fire on an area of 1500 square meters. m. As clarified by the Ministry of Health, as a result of the enemy's drone attack on the hospital in Zolochev, a fire broke out on the third floor of the medical facility, and in less than an hour, Russian terrorists carried out a repeated attack. "Patients were not injured as a result of the terrorist attack - they were in a shelter. Some of them have already been transferred to other hospitals. One medical worker - a 33-year-old specialist of the emergency team - has an acute reaction to stress. As of the morning, the fire has been extinguished," the Ministry of Health reported. As Syniehubov specified, an employee of the emergency medical team was injured. There were 5 civilian patients and 5 personnel in the institution, among them - without injuries.
- 21-03, Kharkiv, Osnovyanskyi district. As a result of the shelling, a non-residential building was on fire. Information about the victims was not received.
- 21-13, Kharkiv, Novobavarskyi district, UAV hit a tree, there was no fire.
- 20-43, Kharkiv, Osnovyanskyi district. The fall of the Geran-2 UAV into the ground in an open area, damaged glazing of 4 private houses, there was no fire. 7 people were injured, including 4 children, diagnosis - acute reaction to stress.
- 20-42, Kharkiv, Nemyshlyanskyi district. Falling on the open territory of the Geran-2 UAV. Information about the damage was not received.
- Around 19-30, Kupyanskyi district, the village of Kindrashivka. A 65-year-old man was injured as a result of artillery shelling, his condition is serious.
- 16-00, Kharkiv district, the village of Slatyne. As a result of the shelling, grass was burning on an area of 100 square meters. m. Information about the victims was not received.
- 11-57, Izyum district, the village of Vyshche-Solone. KAB hit the ground in an open area. The power transmission line was damaged, 1630 subscribers of the Borivska TG were de-energized. Kharkivoblenergo brigades are working on the spot.
