In Kharkiv region Russians shelled Kharkiv and 5 districts over the last 24 hours, one wounded

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

In Kharkiv region Russians shelled Kharkiv and 5 districts over the last 24 hours, one wounded

In Kharkiv region Russians shelled Kharkiv and 5 districts over the last 24 hours, one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian missile strikes damaged buildings and vehicles in Kharkiv, and shelling caused destruction in several villages in the region, including residential areas, educational institutions, and injuries to civilians.

Enemy rocket attacks damaged buildings and vehicles in Kharkiv, and shelling caused destruction in several localities in the region, including residential areas, educational institutions, and one casualty is known, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and 5 districts of Kharkiv region yesterday:

  • 00:59-01:42, Kharkiv, Slobidskyi district. A building of an educational institution was damaged by S-300 missile strikes. 16 cars were damaged, almost a hundred windows in apartment buildings were smashed. 
  • 04:40, Borova village, Izium district. An outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling. 
  • 01:00 Korotych village, Kharkiv district. The territory was shelled. 
  • 19:00 Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. There was an enemy shelling. The educational institution was damaged. 
  • 15:07, Mala Danylivka village, Kharkiv district. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. 
  • 14:45, Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. Five private households were damaged by shelling near the kindergarten. 
  • 10:00, Verkhnya Pysarivka village, Chuhuiv district. A man was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to the head of the RMA, a man was injured in an explosion at the highway in Kupyansk at 09:30.

According to him, a total of 11,090 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

"In the Kharkiv sector, 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. We repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Lypky, Tykhy and Vovchansk. The battle near Starytsia continues. The situation is under control. In addition, Ukrainian defenders are pushing the enemy back from the front line with assault operations, and are succeeding in some areas," said Syneugbov on Telegram.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to force our units from their positions 17 times. In particular, combat actions took place in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near Novoyehorivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The enemy has partially succeeded in the latter two areas, and the situation is tense. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking active measures to stabilize the situation," said the head of the RMA.

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 77 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in two sectors - General Staff24.05.24, 20:46 • 25553 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
chuhuivChuhuiv
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kharkivKharkiv

