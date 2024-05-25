In Kharkiv region Russians shelled Kharkiv and 5 districts over the last 24 hours, one wounded

Enemy rocket attacks damaged buildings and vehicles in Kharkiv, and shelling caused destruction in several localities in the region, including residential areas, educational institutions, and one casualty is known, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and 5 districts of Kharkiv region yesterday:

00:59-01:42, Kharkiv, Slobidskyi district. A building of an educational institution was damaged by S-300 missile strikes. 16 cars were damaged, almost a hundred windows in apartment buildings were smashed.

04:40, Borova village, Izium district. An outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling.

01:00 Korotych village, Kharkiv district. The territory was shelled.

19:00 Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. There was an enemy shelling. The educational institution was damaged.

15:07, Mala Danylivka village, Kharkiv district. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

14:45, Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. Five private households were damaged by shelling near the kindergarten.

10:00, Verkhnya Pysarivka village, Chuhuiv district. A man was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to the head of the RMA, a man was injured in an explosion at the highway in Kupyansk at 09:30.

According to him, a total of 11,090 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

"In the Kharkiv sector, 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. We repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Lypky, Tykhy and Vovchansk. The battle near Starytsia continues. The situation is under control. In addition, Ukrainian defenders are pushing the enemy back from the front line with assault operations, and are succeeding in some areas," said Syneugbov on Telegram.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to force our units from their positions 17 times. In particular, combat actions took place in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near Novoyehorivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The enemy has partially succeeded in the latter two areas, and the situation is tense. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking active measures to stabilize the situation," said the head of the RMA.

