Ukrainian Armed Forces record 77 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in two sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, May 24, 77 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian occupants are making every effort to break through the Ukrainian defense, and are sharpening their offensive potential in these attempts. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried 12 times to push our units from their positions. Three assault actions are ongoing. The situation in the area of Vovchansk is tense but controlled by the Defense Forces.

Today, the Russian army unleashed aerial terror on this settlement: a total of eight guided aerial bombs have already hit the town. The enemy hit the area of Bilyi Kolodyazh with two more UAVs, and conducted one air strike on Mala Danylivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, six combat engagements continue out of 18 since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one combat is currently taking place. A total of 12 combat engagements took place in the area today.

Russian invaders' losses in the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day amount to 25 killed and wounded in action, and six units of weapons and military equipment. One occupant vehicle was destroyed, a cannon, a ground control station for drones, two vehicles and one unit of special equipment were damaged.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 14 combat engagements have taken place so far. The enemy, supported by aviation, is trying to direct the main assault efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha. The situation is under control of our soldiers.

In other areas, according to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly.

It is noted that Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold their positions, carry out counterattacks and destroy the enemy.

During the day, our aviation struck 16 areas of concentration of Russian occupants' personnel. Missile troops and artillery of the defense forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, two infrastructure facilities and remotely mined one area - The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian troops have stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and are conducting counteroffensive actions.

russian federation builds up its grouping in Sumshchyna border areas - General Staff spokesman