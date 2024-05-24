Ukrainian Armed Forces record 77 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in two sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53345 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102258 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145424 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245985 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173183 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164623 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 77 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in two sectors - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 77 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in two sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25555 views

Intense fighting continues in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors as Russian troops attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses - 77 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day on May 24.

Since the beginning of the day, May 24, 77 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian occupants are making every effort to break through the Ukrainian defense, and are sharpening their offensive potential in these attempts. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried 12 times to push our units from their positions. Three assault actions are ongoing. The situation in the area of Vovchansk is tense but controlled by the Defense Forces.

Today, the Russian army unleashed aerial terror on this settlement: a total of eight guided aerial bombs have already hit the town. The enemy hit the area of Bilyi Kolodyazh with two more UAVs, and conducted one air strike on Mala Danylivka.

British intelligence: Russia may have used troops from the African Corps to attack Kharkiv region24.05.24, 17:17 • 19339 views

In the Kupyansk sector, six combat engagements continue out of 18 since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one combat is currently taking place. A total of 12 combat engagements took place in the area today.

Russian invaders' losses in the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day amount to 25 killed and wounded in action, and six units of weapons and military equipment. One occupant vehicle was destroyed, a cannon, a ground control station for drones, two vehicles and one unit of special equipment were damaged.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 14 combat engagements have taken place so far. The enemy, supported by aviation, is trying to direct the main assault efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha. The situation is under control of our soldiers.

In other areas, according to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly.

It is noted that Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold their positions, carry out counterattacks and destroy the enemy.

During the day, our aviation struck 16 areas of concentration of Russian occupants' personnel. Missile troops and artillery of the defense forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, two infrastructure facilities and remotely mined one area

- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes. 

Recall

Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian troops have stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and are conducting counteroffensive actions.

russian federation builds up its grouping in Sumshchyna border areas - General Staff spokesman24.05.24, 15:30 • 14525 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kramatorskKramatorsk
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

