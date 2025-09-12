Russians attacked a civilian car with a strike drone in Kharkiv region: three people wounded

Russian troops struck a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with an attack drone. As a result of the attack, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

The Russians attacked a civilian car in the Shevchenkivska community with a drone. As a result of the enemy attack in the village of Spodobivka, three people were injured: an 88-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman, and a 76-year-old man. - the report says.

Syniehubov emphasized that the injured were hospitalized and are receiving all necessary assistance.

Addition

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also noted that over the past day, 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 10 people were injured.

In the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk community, a 59-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman – emergency medical workers, as well as a 59-year-old man were injured; in the village of Hrushivka, Kindrashivka community, an 83-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old man were injured; in the village of Pohonivka, Barvinkivska community, a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Borova, a 75-year-old woman was injured; in the village of Fedorivka, Izium community, a 61-year-old man was injured. - Syniehubov reported.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region:

4 KABs;

8 Geran-2 type UAVs;

6 FPV drones;

1 UAV (type being established).

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

in Kupiansk district, a lyceum and a preschool, 9 private houses, 8 outbuildings, a garage, a car (Hrushivka village); an emergency medical vehicle (Kivsharivka village), a garage (Horyane village), a private house (Katerynivka village) were damaged;

in Izium district, 3 private houses (Horokhovatka village), a private house (Pidlyman village), private houses (Fedorivka village), a private house, a car (Pohonivka village), a van (Barvinkove town), an apartment building and a private house, and a forest floor fire covering an area of 3 hectares (Borova village) were damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 155 people in 24 hours. 59 people remained. In total, 2373 people have been registered at the Point since its opening.

