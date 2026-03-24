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In Kharkiv region, ambulance departures without electronic warfare will be banned due to drone attacks - Syniehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2872 views

Oleh Syniehubov announced plans to restrict the work of medics in dangerous areas without protection. In 24 hours, 76 civilians were evacuated from frontline areas.

In Kharkiv region, ambulance departures without electronic warfare will be banned due to drone attacks - Syniehubov

The leadership of Kharkiv Oblast wants to restrict the deployment of ambulance crews without electronic warfare equipment due to constant attacks by Russian drones. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Emergency medical vehicles are under enemy attack. We plan to consider a decision at the Defense Council to prohibit medics from going to difficult areas without EW systems. Some vehicles are already equipped with EW systems.

- Syniehubov stated.

He added that the Russians are constantly shelling the region's civilian infrastructure. Logistics, private homes, and energy facilities have come under occupation shelling.

In addition, 76 people were evacuated during the day, four of whom were children.

Evacuation continues, including forced evacuation for families with children. Recently, two children were evacuated from Kupyansk district: a mother with an 8-year-old son from the frontline village of Mykhailivka and a 9-year-old boy with a disability from Velykyi Burluk.

- Syniehubov noted.

Recall

On Tuesday, March 24, in Kharkiv Oblast, an enemy drone hit an electric train, killing one person and injuring others.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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