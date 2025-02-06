In Kharkiv, an enemy drone attacked a dense residential area: what is known about the consequences
In the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone attacked a densely populated residential area near a nine-story building. There is no information about the victims. This was reported on Thursday by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, in Telegram, UNN reports.
