In Kharkiv a soldier was attacked with a knife and a gas canister on the territory of the TCR: the attacker was detained

In Kharkiv, on the territory of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support, an attack was made on an Armed Forces serviceman using a gas canister and a knife, the victim was provided with medical care, his life is not in danger, and the attacker was detained by police, the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Today, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was attacked in Kharkiv on the territory of the DTCR. (...) During the attack, the criminal used a gas canister and stabbed the serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Additional police crews and ambulances were sent to the scene. The attacker was detained by the National Police - said the TCR.

The institution emphasized that "this crime occurred against the backdrop of a shameful information campaign aimed at discrediting the military personnel of the territorial centers of recruitment and social support and the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The serviceman has been provided with the necessary assistance and his life is not in danger," the TCR said.

It is noted that operational and investigative actions are ongoing. The command and personnel of the regional and district TCR are reportedly providing maximum assistance to the investigation.

"An attack on a serviceman in the line of duty is a serious crime that must be investigated as soon as possible. We are convinced that following the investigation and the relevant court decision, the attacker will be punished inevitably in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation," the TCR emphasized.

The man who shot a military officer at the TCR in Poltava region has been detained - police