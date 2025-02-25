ukenru
In Kharkiv, a serviceman threw a man off his bike: the TCC claims that the man was in the SZHF

In Kharkiv, a serviceman threw a man off his bike: the TCC claims that the man was in the SZHF

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53111 views

On a street in Kharkiv, a TCC serviceman ran into a cyclist who did not respond to requests to stop. It turned out that the detainee was a soldier who had left the military unit without permission.

On a street in Kharkiv, a soldier of the local TCC pushed a cyclist, causing him to fall. After that, several soldiers who arrived in a bus took the victim away. The Kharkiv JCCC and JV stated that the citizen was riding a bicycle and did not respond to the demands of the military alert group to stop and provide documents for verification, so it was decided to push him off the bike, reports UNN.

A video is being circulated on the Internet showing a conflict situation between a TCC and JFO serviceman and a citizen riding a bicycle. While conducting alert activities in the city of Kharkiv, the alert group detected a citizen who was riding a bicycle and did not respond to the demands of the alert group to stop and provide documents for inspection. In order to find out the reasons for his escape, the citizen was stopped by a serviceman of the TCC and JV, and the man was pushed off his bicycle to the ground 

- said the TCC.

They also said that during the document check, it was found that the citizen was a soldier of one of the brigades and was wanted as someone who had left the military unit without permission.

The serviceman was taken to the National Police department, and later to the Kharkiv Zonal Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office. An internal investigation into the abuse of power by the alert group serviceman has been ordered, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken as a result 

- TCC added.

Addendum

UNN reported that an incident was recorded in Kharkiv when a man in military uniform pushed a cyclist, causing him to fall and then be put in a bus. Video from surveillance cameras was posted online.

The Kharkiv JCCC and the UNN JV saidthat they were investigating all the circumstances.

Recall

In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained a manwho, during the document check, sprayed tear gas into the face of one of the military TCC members and fired several shots in his direction with a weapon.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

