In Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit the Nova Poshta terminal, the number of victims increased to 9
Nine people, including an 8-month-old child and a woman, were wounded when Russian troops struck the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv. One employee was killed.
Nine people were injured in today's Russian military strike on Kharkiv. The Russians hit the terminal of the "Nova Poshta", RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on June 30, reports UNN.
The number of victims of the strike in Kharkiv has increased to 9. The attack hit the Nova Poshta terminal. 9 people were injured. Among them is an 8-month-old child, a woman, and the rest are men
He said that the man who died was a post office employee.
According to him, the vehicle fleet was hit. Eight cars were destroyed, dozens were damaged.
The debris is still being cleared. There could have been 9 people at the site of the hit, and they are being searched for.
Addendum
An 8-month-old baby was injured as a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv by the Russian army .