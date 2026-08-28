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In Kharkiv, a Russian drone attacked a gas station: one woman was killed and five people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

A Russian attack drone struck a gas station in Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi District. One woman was killed and five people were injured; the fire was extinguished.

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone attacked a gas station: one woman was killed and five people were injured

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone attacked a gas station, killing one person and injuring 5 others, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

A Russian attack drone struck a gas station in the Slobidskyi district of the city, causing a fire. The fuel pump, the operator's building, and the grass around the gas station were burning.

In addition, according to rescuers, a woman was killed in the attack and five other people were injured.

Despite the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. 

Russians struck shopping center in Kharkiv with drone with mesh modem and saw the target, number of injured increased - prosecutor's office27.08.26, 16:36 • 6182 views

Antonina Tumanova

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