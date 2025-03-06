In Kharkiv a TCR servicemen fired a traumatic weapon during the pursuit of a Lanos driver: an investigation has been opened and a service check is underway
Kyiv • UNN
Military personnel from the TCR and the police attempted to stop the Daewoo Lanos driver. During the pursuit, the military opened fire with a traumatic weapon, damaging the vehicle.
In Kharkiv, a TCR servicemen opened fire with traumatic weapons during the pursuit of a Lanos driver, who was stopped for violating traffic rules and did not show military registration documents, starting to flee, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region and the Kharkiv Regional TCR, writes UNN.
"A video has been posted on social media in which TCR servicemen are accused of beating a citizen, using firearms, and damaging his vehicle," the recruitment center reported.
It is noted that the incident occurred during an alert together with the National Police officers.
According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, "patrol police officers, who were part of a joint squad with the TCR for the alert, detected a traffic violation by the driver of a Daewoo Lanos. To draw up administrative materials, they stopped the vehicle. Subsequently, at the request of the police to check documents for drawing up administrative materials and at the request of the TCR servicemen to present military registration documents, he did not respond and attempted to flee."
"During the pursuit of the offender, one of the TCR servicemen fired several shots with traumatic weapons. No one was injured. In addition, the details and circumstances of the damage to the Daewoo Lanos vehicle are being established," the police report states.
A police investigative team was dispatched to the scene. It is indicated that an examination of the scene was conducted and traces and material evidence were seized.
Investigators have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the incident in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv - a criminal case has been opened under part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
"A service check is ongoing regarding this incident at the Kharkiv OTCC and SP," the TCR report states. - The command of the Kharkiv RTCR is providing full support to law enforcement agencies."
"Until the completion of investigative actions and relevant court decisions, we strongly urge the public and media representatives to avoid premature assessments and comments. We are convinced that the reliable facts and individuals involved in the damage to the vehicle will be promptly established by law enforcement and competent authorities, and all guilty will be held accountable," the TCR report states.
Man dies suddenly after MMC in TCR in Poltava region: what is known03.03.25, 11:00 • 35711 views