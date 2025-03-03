Man dies suddenly after MMC in TCR in Poltava region: what is known
A 46-year-old man died in the Kremenchuk TCR after passing a military medical commission. According to preliminary medical reports, the cause of death was acute heart failure.
At about 10:20 a.m. on March 2, police brought a citizen born in 1977 to the Kremenchuk district TCR. After clarification of his military registration data, he underwent a military medical commission, which found him fit for military service. Later he stayed at the TCR, waiting to be sent to the training center. Around 17:40, his health condition deteriorated sharply - he turned pale and lost consciousness, and the staff of the TCR called an ambulance and a resuscitation vehicle. Unfortunately, the resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, and at 18:30 the death was pronounced
As indicated, a police investigative team was called to the scene.
According to the preliminary results of its work, no violations were found in the work of the TCR, no physical force was used, and the deceased citizen had no bodily injuries. According to doctors, he died of acute heart failure
The management of TCR also appointed an internal investigation to clarify all the prerequisites and circumstances.
"Investigative actions are ongoing, we urge residents to refrain from speculation, speculation and manipulation until they are completed," said the Poltava Regional TCR.
