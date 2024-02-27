In Kharkiv, a man, trying to escape from the police by car, "flew" onto the roof of a garage

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34745 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 131120 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 298610 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250206 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196634 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234158 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252219 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158325 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372284 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 61940 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 131211 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 298727 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250284 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23382 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31190 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30924 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81014 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87988 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Kharkiv, a man, trying to escape from the police by car, "flew" onto the roof of a garage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34940 views

In Kharkiv, a drunk driver who was trying to escape from patrol policemen lost control and actually flew onto the roof of a garage.

In Kharkiv, a man, trying to escape from the police by car, "flew" onto the roof of a garage

In Kharkiv, a drunk driver tried to escape from law enforcement officers, but lost control while driving and crashed into a garage. This was reported by the Patrol Police of the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of February 26, a citizen approached patrol policemen. He reported the driver of an Opel car, who was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The inspectors identified the alleged offender. The policemen turned on special sound and light signals and asked the driver to stop. But the man ignored them and accelerated. So law enforcement officers began to pursue the car.

In Kyiv region, a drunken car driver crashes into a bus: children are among the victims27.02.24, 09:29 • 28041 view

While driving, the driver grossly violated the traffic rules and created a danger to road users. The man lost control and hit a stationary obstacle, causing the car to overturn and hit a building

- the police summarized.

The driver was tested for intoxication - the tester showed 2.84 ppm, which was more than 14 times the legal limit. In addition, the man had already been deprived of his right to drive.

The patrol policemen suspended the driver from driving and drew up administrative reports under Article 124 (Violation of traffic rules that caused an accident), Part 2 of Article 130 (Repeated driving while intoxicated within a year), Article 122-2 (Failure to comply with the request to stop) and an administrative decision under Part 4 of Article 126 (Driving a vehicle by a person deprived of the right to drive) of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The materials will be submitted to court

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Hagameme

 In the village of Khutir-Budyliv, Ivano-Frankivsk region, a drunk driver runs over a 63-year-old cyclist to death

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02