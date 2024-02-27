In Kharkiv, a man, trying to escape from the police by car, "flew" onto the roof of a garage

In Kharkiv, a drunk driver tried to escape from law enforcement officers, but lost control while driving and crashed into a garage. This was reported by the Patrol Police of the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of February 26, a citizen approached patrol policemen. He reported the driver of an Opel car, who was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The inspectors identified the alleged offender. The policemen turned on special sound and light signals and asked the driver to stop. But the man ignored them and accelerated. So law enforcement officers began to pursue the car.

While driving, the driver grossly violated the traffic rules and created a danger to road users. The man lost control and hit a stationary obstacle, causing the car to overturn and hit a building - the police summarized.

The driver was tested for intoxication - the tester showed 2.84 ppm, which was more than 14 times the legal limit. In addition, the man had already been deprived of his right to drive.

The patrol policemen suspended the driver from driving and drew up administrative reports under Article 124 (Violation of traffic rules that caused an accident), Part 2 of Article 130 (Repeated driving while intoxicated within a year), Article 122-2 (Failure to comply with the request to stop) and an administrative decision under Part 4 of Article 126 (Driving a vehicle by a person deprived of the right to drive) of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The materials will be submitted to court - law enforcement officers summarized.

