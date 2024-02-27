In Kyiv region, a drunken car driver crashes into a bus: children are among the victims

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34844 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 131594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80856 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 299177 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250594 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196769 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234248 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252242 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158353 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372287 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 62222 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 131542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 299112 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221088 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250554 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23429 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31234 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30965 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81226 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88192 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Kyiv region, a drunken car driver crashes into a bus: children are among the victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28041 views

A drunken 60-year-old driver crashed into a bus in the village of Trebukhiv, injuring a 4-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and two other people with blood alcohol levels above the legal limit.

In Kyiv region, a drunken car driver crashes into a bus: children are among the victims

In the village of Trebukhiv, Brovary district, a drunken driver of a car crashed into a bus. Four people were injured in the accident, including a 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

According to preliminary data, the 60-year-old driver of the Subaru, being drunk, did not take into account his speed and the road situation. The man failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with a bus that was moving ahead and pulling away from the bus stop,

- the statement said.

Details

As a result of the accident, four bus passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity. It was also established that the driver of the Subaru was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 1.17 ppm.

The offender was detained by law enforcement officers of the Brovary Police Department of Kyiv region and placed in a temporary detention center.Investigators served the driver a notice of suspicion over the accident (Part 1 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On February 11, a car accident occurred in Zaporizhzhia, when a drunken driver of a car crashed into parked cars twice . The driver's alcohol level exceeded the legal limit by 13 times.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Brovary
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02