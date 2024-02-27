In Kyiv region, a drunken car driver crashes into a bus: children are among the victims

In the village of Trebukhiv, Brovary district, a drunken driver of a car crashed into a bus. Four people were injured in the accident, including a 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

According to preliminary data, the 60-year-old driver of the Subaru, being drunk, did not take into account his speed and the road situation. The man failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with a bus that was moving ahead and pulling away from the bus stop, - the statement said.

Details

As a result of the accident, four bus passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity. It was also established that the driver of the Subaru was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 1.17 ppm.

The offender was detained by law enforcement officers of the Brovary Police Department of Kyiv region and placed in a temporary detention center.Investigators served the driver a notice of suspicion over the accident (Part 1 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

