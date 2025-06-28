In Kharkiv, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a shopping complex, he was detained

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 2654 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
02:03 PM • 10259 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13506 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 40785 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 106785 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 136278 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 81852 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 202002 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57141 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69391 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
67%
745mm
Popular news
Polish President Duda arrived in KyivJune 28, 07:14 AM • 13940 views
Putin says he will cut military spending amid recession warnings - TelegraphJune 28, 07:27 AM • 6804 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 19444 views
In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strikeJune 28, 09:27 AM • 11244 views
Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMAJune 28, 09:59 AM • 30566 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?04:01 PM • 2654 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 136278 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 137500 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 202002 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 136000 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July02:03 PM • 10259 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 19504 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 31437 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 37292 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 137500 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

In Kharkiv, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a shopping complex, he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Kharkiv police have detained a 33-year-old man who threatened to detonate an F-1 grenade in a shopping center after a conflict. The assailant, previously convicted, also had another F-1 grenade and fuses at his home.

In Kharkiv, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a shopping complex, he was detained

In Kharkiv, due to a conflict with a stranger, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a shopping complex. The assailant was detained, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

On the territory of one of the shopping complexes, a local resident had a conflict with a stranger. The man decided to continue the dispute with more "weighty arguments". For this, he went home and returned with a grenade. 

The 33-year-old offender, holding an F-1 grenade and its detonator, threatened to blow it up to those present.

Detectives, together with patrol police officers, detained the assailant. He turned out to be a local resident with multiple convictions for property crimes. During a sanctioned search at his place of residence, another grenade was seized from the detainee.

Additionally

The assailant has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 and Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article's sanction provides for punishment - imprisonment for up to seven years.

In Rivne region, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a house, he was detained - police27.05.25, 16:04 • 1994 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9