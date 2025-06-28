In Kharkiv, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a shopping complex, he was detained

In Kharkiv, due to a conflict with a stranger, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a shopping complex. The assailant was detained, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

On the territory of one of the shopping complexes, a local resident had a conflict with a stranger. The man decided to continue the dispute with more "weighty arguments". For this, he went home and returned with a grenade.

The 33-year-old offender, holding an F-1 grenade and its detonator, threatened to blow it up to those present.

Detectives, together with patrol police officers, detained the assailant. He turned out to be a local resident with multiple convictions for property crimes. During a sanctioned search at his place of residence, another grenade was seized from the detainee.

Additionally

The assailant has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 and Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article's sanction provides for punishment - imprisonment for up to seven years.

