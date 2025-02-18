ukenru
In just 5 minutes of the interview, Petro Poroshenko lied twice, justifying his London-based sons in evasion - the military

In just 5 minutes of the interview, Petro Poroshenko lied twice, justifying his London-based sons in evasion - the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23467 views

An Armed Forces soldier denied Poroshenko's claims about his son Oleksiy's service in Donbas and the legality of his stay abroad. Poroshenko's team paid a fine, recognizing his son as a draft dodger.

Soldier Oleksiy  "Stalker" stated that the leader of the Eurosolidarity faction Petro Poroshenko told journalists a lie in an attempt to justify his sons of military age, who, in the soldier's opinion, are evading service in the Armed Forces. The relevant text appeared on the social pages of the defender. This was reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN

Thus, according to Stalker, Petro Poroshenko was forced to publicly justify himself for his sons, "who fled the war abroad." At the same time, in just 5 minutes of the interview, the politician provided false information on this topic twice. The first lie, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter, was Poroshenko's statement that his son Oleksiy did not break the law and is not a draft dodger.

According to his father, Poroshenko Jr. is simply "working in a large international corporation, studying and fully complying with the law." At the same time, the hetman did not comment on the fact that Oleksiy was recently fined for hiding from mobilization. Petro also kept silent about the seizure of all his son's assets for hiding from the Armed Forces. By the way, about 1.2 billion dollars of his father's assets have been transferred to his son. Poroshenko's team actually admitted that his son was a draft dodger, because they did not go to court to refute the fine, but officially paid it

- Stalker emphasizes.

The second lie, according to Oleksiy "Stalker," is Poroshenko's statement that his son was allegedly defending the country in Donbas before the full-scale invasion.

"Earlier, his father said that Oleksiy served near Ilovaisk. Then journalists debunked this lie, saying that his son had never been there. The son served in the summer of 2014 in a rear-guard position, solely to gain political and reputational points for himself and his father, as Oleksiy was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in the fall of 2014. Interestingly, Poroshenko's other son, Mykhailo, who will soon turn 25, is also in no hurry to return to Ukraine. This is the same son who was seen wearing a "Russia" T-shirt at a party abroad, shouting at the top of his voice "Russians in London" and admitting that he does not speak Ukrainian," notes  ‘Stalker’.

The Ukrainian soldier also emphasizes that it is a valid question whether those people whose adult children went into hiding abroad during the war have the right to engage in politics.

"All of Poroshenko's children do not live and work in Ukraine. His family does not see their future here. They only make money here. What is this oligarch doing here?" summarizes  Stalker.

As reported , MP Poroshenko's office was forced to recognize his son Oleksiy as a draft evader, effectively confirming his violation of the law on mobilization. This was done in order to lift the seizure of Poroshenko Jr.'s property for ignoring the summons.    

Earlier, Poroshenko demanded that Russia's interests be taken into account, advocating the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

