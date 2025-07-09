In June, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit over 19.6 thousand targets, destroying 5024. In total, last month, every third enemy target – out of all those hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces – was accounted for by the USF. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

In June, every third enemy target – out of all those hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces – was accounted for by the USF. In total, last month, the Unmanned Systems Forces group hit over 19.6 thousand targets, destroying 5024. In particular, 88 Russian tanks, 129 armored combat vehicles, 427 artillery systems, and 31 MLRS were neutralized. - Syrskyi reported.

He also noted that the USF accounted for over 4.5 thousand incapacitated Russians, of whom 2548 individuals were eliminated.

Among the most effective units are "Birds of Madyar", "Phoenix", "Achilles", "Nemesis", "Steppe Predators", "Rarog".

