In June, every third enemy target destroyed was accounted for by the Drone Systems Forces - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 123 views

In June, the Drone Systems Forces hit over 19.6 thousand targets, destroying 5024. Every third enemy target hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces is accounted for by the DSF.

In June, every third enemy target destroyed was accounted for by the Drone Systems Forces - Syrskyi

In June, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit over 19.6 thousand targets, destroying 5024. In total, last month, every third enemy target – out of all those hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces – was accounted for by the USF. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

In June, every third enemy target – out of all those hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces – was accounted for by the USF. In total, last month, the Unmanned Systems Forces group hit over 19.6 thousand targets, destroying 5024. In particular, 88 Russian tanks, 129 armored combat vehicles, 427 artillery systems, and 31 MLRS were neutralized.

- Syrskyi reported.

He also noted that the USF accounted for over 4.5 thousand incapacitated Russians, of whom 2548 individuals were eliminated.

Among the most effective units are "Birds of Madyar", "Phoenix", "Achilles", "Nemesis", "Steppe Predators", "Rarog".

Recall

Russian occupiers have already lost 100 heavy flamethrower systems since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

