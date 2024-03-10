In Japan, office workers tested a menstrual pain simulator

In Tokyo, male office workers at a telecommunications firm experienced a simulation of menstrual pain to help them become more supportive of their female colleagues. The event was dedicated to International Women's Day. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

A special device sends electrical signals through pads located under the navel to stimulate the lower abdominal muscles and cause a feeling of spasms.

I could not move. It was so painful that I could not stand said 26-year-old employee Masaya Shibasaki after using the device.

Now I realize that women have to work through this pain every month. It's really amazing how women can do it. I really respect them Shibasaki said.

The company said it wants to create an environment in which the more than 90% of men who work can be more supportive of female colleagues, particularly when it comes to menstrual leave.

Companies in Japan are required by law to allow women to take menstrual leave. However, there is no requirement to pay for the leave, and surveys have shown that about half of female employees never take it.