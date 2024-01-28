In Istanbul, unknown attackers attack a church during a service, one victim

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64090 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116575 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121775 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163832 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164794 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266809 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176713 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237089 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84414 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62025 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97833 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 59111 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40312 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237091 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247916 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234117 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116578 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100079 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100531 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117064 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117724 views
In Istanbul, unknown attackers attack a church during a service, one victim

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34134 views

On Sunday, two unknown gunmen opened fire in a church in Istanbul during a service, killing one person and injuring others.

On Sunday, January 28, in Istanbul, during a service in the Church of Santa Maria, two unknown persons opened fire on people. One person was killed, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to Yerlikaya, at about 11:40 (10:40 Kyiv time - ed.), two masked men opened fire in the church during the service. One person was killed in the attack. According to him, law enforcement officers have launched an investigation to detain the attackers.

Turkish media reported that Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç said that the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office had already launched an investigation, and that a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors had been appointed to investigate the case.

Recall

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has announced an investigation into the possible involvement of several of its staff members in the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7. The reason for this was the relevant accusations by Israel and information provided by the Israeli authorities to the UN agency.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

Contact us about advertising