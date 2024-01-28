In Istanbul, unknown attackers attack a church during a service, one victim

On Sunday, January 28, in Istanbul, during a service in the Church of Santa Maria, two unknown persons opened fire on people. One person was killed, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to Yerlikaya, at about 11:40 (10:40 Kyiv time - ed.), two masked men opened fire in the church during the service. One person was killed in the attack. According to him, law enforcement officers have launched an investigation to detain the attackers.

Turkish media reported that Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç said that the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office had already launched an investigation, and that a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors had been appointed to investigate the case.

Recall

