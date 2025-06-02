In Istanbul, Medinsky and Umerov held a bilateral meeting before the negotiations - Russian media
The heads of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations held a bilateral meeting that lasted 2.5 hours. According to the source, this determined the effective course of negotiations between the delegations.
The heads of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Rustem Umerov and Vladimir Medinsky, held a bilateral meeting before the teams' negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
"Medinsky and Umerov held a bilateral meeting before the delegations' negotiations, it lasted 2.5 hours
The source of the publication also notes that "the meeting between Medinsky and Umerov before the negotiations determined the effective course of the delegations' meeting".
Earlier, Umerov stated that only today during the delegations' negotiations in Istanbul, Russia handed over its "memorandum" on a ceasefire to Ukraine.