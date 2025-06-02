In Istanbul, Medinsky and Umerov held a bilateral meeting before the negotiations - Russian media

The heads of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Rustem Umerov and Vladimir Medinsky, held a bilateral meeting before the teams' negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

"Medinsky and Umerov held a bilateral meeting before the delegations' negotiations, it lasted 2.5 hours - the message says.

The source of the publication also notes that "the meeting between Medinsky and Umerov before the negotiations determined the effective course of the delegations' meeting".

"It was a wonderful meeting": Erdoğan commented on the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Let us remind you

Earlier, Umerov stated that only today during the delegations' negotiations in Istanbul, Russia handed over its "memorandum" on a ceasefire to Ukraine.