In Israel hardline minister rejects ceasefire proposal

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrych, who holds extreme right-wing views, rejected a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire with Hezbollah, UNN reports, citing France 24 and its post in X.

Details

Smotrych wrote in a post in X that the only alternative to war is "Hezbollah's surrender.

"The campaign in the north should end according to one scenario - the defeat of Hezbollah and deprivation of its ability to harm the residents of "northern Israel," he said.

