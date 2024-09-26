In Israel hardline minister rejects ceasefire proposal
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich rejected the proposal for a 21-day ceasefire with Hezbollah. He insists on the complete defeat of Hezbollah as the only acceptable outcome of the campaign in the north.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrych, who holds extreme right-wing views, rejected a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire with Hezbollah, UNN reports, citing France 24 and its post in X.
Details
Smotrych wrote in a post in X that the only alternative to war is "Hezbollah's surrender.
"The campaign in the north should end according to one scenario - the defeat of Hezbollah and deprivation of its ability to harm the residents of "northern Israel," he said.
