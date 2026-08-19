In Hungary, the case against Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards in the "Golden Convoy" case was closed

The Central Investigative Directorate of the Hungarian National Anti-Corruption Agency (NACA) has closed the criminal case against Ukrainian cash-in-transit couriers arrested on suspicion of money laundering due to the absence of a crime. This was reported by the legal representative of the couriers and the Ukrainian bank, UNN reports, citing hvg.

Details

According to the lawyer, in its decision to terminate the investigation, the NACA explained that the origin of the cash, gold and banknotes of "unknown origin" mentioned in the report and subsequently seized during the raid had been clarified, as it was established that they were the result of an interbank transaction between Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

The origin of the banknotes and precious metals sold and delivered, as well as payment of the purchase price by JSC Oshchadbank, was confirmed by Raiffeisen Bank International AG through receipts, the lawyer added. The decision to terminate the investigation also stated that the information and evidence obtained during the criminal proceedings confirmed that the assets were not of criminal origin, their origin had been established, and no other crimes besides money laundering were suspected in the case.

Magyar ordered an investigation into the detention of Oschadbank cash-in-transit collectors in Hungary

Background

In March, two armored vans were stopped in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering, despite the fact that they were transporting $40 million, €35 million and 9 kilograms of gold completely officially, with a waybill. The client was the Ukrainian state savings bank Oshchadbank, and the sender was the Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank.

The Orbán government suggested that the transportation of the money could have been illegal and that money laundering was suspected, while some politicians from the Fidesz party even claimed that the purpose of the transportation was to finance Tisza’s election campaign. This was despite the fact that the cargo, publicly called the gold convoy, was not entering the country but leaving it.