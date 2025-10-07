In Germany, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke was attacked with a knife

In Germany, the newly elected mayor of the city of Herdecke was attacked with a knife. A police operation is underway at the scene, writes UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

In Herdecke, in the Ruhr area, a knife attack occurred in front of the house of the newly elected mayor, Iris Stahlzer, presumably targeting the SPD politician herself. Nothing is yet known about the perpetrator, and the motive is unclear. According to WDR, a police operation is underway at the address of the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stahlzer (SPD). - reported the publication.

It is noted that a large number of law enforcement officers and an ambulance are currently working at the scene. The crime reportedly occurred around noon.

Iris Stahlzer was allegedly attacked with a knife in the immediate vicinity of her home. An unknown assailant inflicted several stab wounds on her before the newly elected mayor took refuge in the house with serious injuries. - the message says.

Hagen police have launched a search for the suspect.

Nothing is yet known about the health condition of the newly elected mayor of Herdecke. Hagen police only confirmed sending their officers to the scene. - the message says.

Addition

