In Germany, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke was attacked with a knife

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 1440 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 2408 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 9526 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 14224 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 16037 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 40956 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44016 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 71769 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59454 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56702 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.1m/s
83%
753mm
Popular news
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 25933 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 18337 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 11366 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 6408 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12520 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 1440 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 6014 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 40956 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 56005 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 65286 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Herman Halushchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12604 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 25823 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 78600 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 74100 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 149017 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

In Germany, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke was attacked with a knife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

In Herdecke, Germany, the newly elected mayor, Iris Stahlzer, was allegedly attacked with a knife near her home. Hagen police have launched a search for the suspect, and a large number of law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

In Germany, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke was attacked with a knife

In Germany, the newly elected mayor of the city of Herdecke was attacked with a knife. A police operation is underway at the scene, writes UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

In Herdecke, in the Ruhr area, a knife attack occurred in front of the house of the newly elected mayor, Iris Stahlzer, presumably targeting the SPD politician herself. Nothing is yet known about the perpetrator, and the motive is unclear. According to WDR, a police operation is underway at the address of the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stahlzer (SPD).

- reported the publication.

It is noted that a large number of law enforcement officers and an ambulance are currently working at the scene. The crime reportedly occurred around noon.

Iris Stahlzer was allegedly attacked with a knife in the immediate vicinity of her home. An unknown assailant inflicted several stab wounds on her before the newly elected mayor took refuge in the house with serious injuries.

- the message says.

Hagen police have launched a search for the suspect.

Nothing is yet known about the health condition of the newly elected mayor of Herdecke. Hagen police only confirmed sending their officers to the scene.

- the message says.

Addition

In the Kyiv region, police detained a 22-year-old man who, while intoxicated, stabbed a train passenger. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker faces up to eight years in prison.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kyiv Oblast
ARD (broadcaster)
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Germany