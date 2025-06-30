In Germany, the body of a woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found: A 16-year-old Ukrainian confessed to his involvement

In Dorsten, Germany, police found the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. An autopsy confirmed the violent nature of their deaths. On the evening of June 29, police arrested a 16-year-old Ukrainian who admitted his involvement in the crime. The investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the Recklinghausen Police Headquarters, according to UNN.

After the discovery of a lifeless woman and child on Sunday, June 29, 2025, new information has emerged. The woman was 32 years old, and the child was one year and 7 months old. Both lived in Dorsten-Holsterhausen. The autopsy results confirmed the suspicion of violence – the report states.

As indicated, forensic examinations at the crime scene continued until the evening of June 29. Currently, investigators are working with witnesses and processing evidence.

On the evening of June 29, 2025, a 16-year-old Ukrainian, also residing in Dorsten, appeared at the scene and confessed to his involvement in the crime. He was arrested. The investigation is ongoing - law enforcement adds.

