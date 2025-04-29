In Georgia, the mandate of the commission to investigate "Saakashvili's crimes" has been extended: what is known

$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1586 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16899 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33424 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36784 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73163 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78818 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68306 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61760 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33338 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59859 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 38867 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41237 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32135 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19300 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 6780 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73163 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78818 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68306 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61760 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57818 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33115 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52538 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51447 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158013 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70798 views
In Georgia, the mandate of the commission to investigate "Saakashvili's crimes" has been extended: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The commission is studying possible crimes of the "United National Movement" during their time in power. After completing its work, the commission will prepare a report.

In Georgia, the mandate of the commission to investigate "Saakashvili's crimes" has been extended: what is known

The mandate of the temporary investigative commission formed by the "Georgian Dream" in parliament to study possible crimes of the "United National Movement" during its time in power has been extended until June 5. This was announced by the executive secretary of the ruling party, the leader of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".

The public clearly sees that the list of serious crimes of the criminal regime of the "National Movement" is practically inexhaustible. The commission is trying to investigate in the shortest possible time at least a small part of the atrocities that politicians, who today call themselves agents, committed against the country 

- he said.

Earlier, the head of the commission, former Minister of Justice of Georgia, and now a member of parliament from the HM, Tea Tsulukiani, asked the parliament to extend the commission's mandate for another month. According to her, since the beginning of its work in mid-February, the commission has managed to hold 17 meetings and interview 55 people. This does not include opposition politicians who did not come to the interrogations because they consider the current parliament and the commission as a whole illegitimate. Criminal cases are being opened due to non-appearance, and the defendants face up to one year in prison. Among them are Nika Melia, Nika Gvaramia, Mamuka Khazaradze and other oppositionists.

After the end of the work, the commission will prepare a report. Tsulukiani says that they have already written about a hundred pages of imprisonment – "primarily on the facts of torture and inhuman treatment."

Saakashvili received 9 years in prison in the budget embezzlement case12.03.25, 09:19 • 19589 views

The parliamentary commission to study the "crimes of the regime" of Mikheil Saakashvili in 2003-2012 became the embodiment of the central election promise of the "Georgian Dream". The party assured that they would arrange a "Georgian Nuremberg" for Saakashvili's associates, who have not been in power for 13 years, but still remain their main political opponents.

Initially, the subject of the commission's work was called the following areas:

  • systematic torture in penitentiary institutions;
    • murders, violence, invasion of privacy;
      • corruption and pressure on enterprises in order to seize assets and extort money;
        • seizure of mass media from their legal owners;
          • the outbreak of war in 2008.

            At the end of March, the commission's mandate was expanded. She decided to check the alleged crimes of Saakashvili's party in the years of being in opposition, up to today.

            HM plans to send Tsulukiani's final report to the Constitutional Court to seek recognition of the National Movement as unconstitutional. At the same time, the ruling party is adopting legislative amendments that will allow banning the activities of the ENR and other political groups with "similar ideology".

            Saakashvili was sentenced to another 4.5 years in prison for illegal border crossing17.03.25, 10:38 • 82255 views

            Antonina Tumanova

            Antonina Tumanova

            News of the World
            Thea Tsulukiani
            Georgia
            Mikheil Saakashvili
