In Georgia, the mandate of the commission to investigate "Saakashvili's crimes" has been extended: what is known

The mandate of the temporary investigative commission formed by the "Georgian Dream" in parliament to study possible crimes of the "United National Movement" during its time in power has been extended until June 5. This was announced by the executive secretary of the ruling party, the leader of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".

The public clearly sees that the list of serious crimes of the criminal regime of the "National Movement" is practically inexhaustible. The commission is trying to investigate in the shortest possible time at least a small part of the atrocities that politicians, who today call themselves agents, committed against the country - he said.

Earlier, the head of the commission, former Minister of Justice of Georgia, and now a member of parliament from the HM, Tea Tsulukiani, asked the parliament to extend the commission's mandate for another month. According to her, since the beginning of its work in mid-February, the commission has managed to hold 17 meetings and interview 55 people. This does not include opposition politicians who did not come to the interrogations because they consider the current parliament and the commission as a whole illegitimate. Criminal cases are being opened due to non-appearance, and the defendants face up to one year in prison. Among them are Nika Melia, Nika Gvaramia, Mamuka Khazaradze and other oppositionists.

After the end of the work, the commission will prepare a report. Tsulukiani says that they have already written about a hundred pages of imprisonment – "primarily on the facts of torture and inhuman treatment."

Saakashvili received 9 years in prison in the budget embezzlement case

The parliamentary commission to study the "crimes of the regime" of Mikheil Saakashvili in 2003-2012 became the embodiment of the central election promise of the "Georgian Dream". The party assured that they would arrange a "Georgian Nuremberg" for Saakashvili's associates, who have not been in power for 13 years, but still remain their main political opponents.

Initially, the subject of the commission's work was called the following areas:

systematic torture in penitentiary institutions;

murders, violence, invasion of privacy;

corruption and pressure on enterprises in order to seize assets and extort money;

seizure of mass media from their legal owners;

the outbreak of war in 2008.

At the end of March, the commission's mandate was expanded. She decided to check the alleged crimes of Saakashvili's party in the years of being in opposition, up to today.

HM plans to send Tsulukiani's final report to the Constitutional Court to seek recognition of the National Movement as unconstitutional. At the same time, the ruling party is adopting legislative amendments that will allow banning the activities of the ENR and other political groups with "similar ideology".

Saakashvili was sentenced to another 4.5 years in prison for illegal border crossing