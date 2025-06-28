In Georgia, the court imprisoned two more oppositionists

A court in Tbilisi on Friday announced verdicts for two representatives of the Georgian opposition - one of the leaders of the "Coalition for Change" Nika Melia and former MP Givi Targamadze. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

It is noted that both figures were convicted under the same article that was used earlier this week against Zurab Japaridze, Badri Japaridze, and Mamuka Khazaradze. This refers to the refusal to testify before a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of Mikheil Saakashvili and his entourage during his time in power. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" introduced criminal liability for this.

Nika Melia, who doused the judge with water from a bottle right in the courtroom, received eight months in prison. Givi Targamadze will spend seven months behind bars. Both will be banned from holding public office for 2 years.

Human rights organizations called this week "the biggest democratic collapse in Georgia's post-Soviet history."

On June 24, the founders and leaders of the opposition movements "Strong Georgia" and "Lelo" Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze were taken into custody in Georgia. They were sentenced to eight months in prison for failing to appear at a parliamentary investigative commission meeting.