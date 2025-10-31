"Georgian Dream" masks internal strife as a fight against corruption. This was emphasized by the non-governmental organization Transparency International Georgia, as reported by UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

TI stated that many media outlets have been sounding the alarm about the problem of elite corruption in Georgia for years, but "Georgian Dream" called it a lie and claimed that corruption in the country had been defeated. Recently, the State Security Service and the prosecutor's office have started talking about the corruption of former high-ranking officials and are now providing more and more information every day about the concealment of illegal income and its legalization.

"Now they themselves confirm that for many years the country was governed by the principle of kleptocracy, and that top government officials were involved in large-scale corruption schemes – they squandered millions of budget funds of the Georgian army, students, and every citizen of Georgia," "Echo of the Caucasus" quotes the head of the Georgian.

According to TI's conclusions, investigative bodies, the prosecutor's office, judges, employees of the State Security Service, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau have been involved in concealing facts of corruption for years. Now, the process of eliminating a political competitor in the "Georgian Dream" team is presented as a fight against corruption.

The organization claims that elite corruption was and remains a large-scale problem. According to its data, over the past five years, 250 cases of elite corruption have been recorded, involving 221 high-ranking officials, including 38 ministers or deputy ministers, 40 deputies, 17 judges, and 67 municipal leaders. Also, according to TI investigations, officials of the "Georgian Dream" party have earned at least 5 billion lari from corrupt public procurement in the last 10 years alone.

The Tbilisi City Court set bail of 1 million lari as a preventive measure for former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who is accused of legalizing illegal income.