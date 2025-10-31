In Georgia, elite corruption is on a huge scale - Transparency International

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6074 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13872 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23624 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14167 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 27025 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15567 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19539 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24915 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14583 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24325 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 37889 views
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hitVideoOctober 31, 06:50 AM • 13145 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructureOctober 31, 08:39 AM • 33099 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 30488 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 22168 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 4422 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 23582 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 26990 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 22379 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 30709 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lithuania
United States
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 4422 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 8722 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 28336 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 60793 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 65024 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
R-360 Neptune
Social network
Diia (service)

In Georgia, elite corruption is on a huge scale - Transparency International

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Transparency International Georgia states that "Georgian Dream" presents internal disputes as a fight against corruption. The organization claims that elite corruption remains a large-scale problem in the country.

In Georgia, elite corruption is on a huge scale - Transparency International

"Georgian Dream" masks internal strife as a fight against corruption. This was emphasized by the non-governmental organization Transparency International Georgia, as reported by UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

TI stated that many media outlets have been sounding the alarm about the problem of elite corruption in Georgia for years, but "Georgian Dream" called it a lie and claimed that corruption in the country had been defeated. Recently, the State Security Service and the prosecutor's office have started talking about the corruption of former high-ranking officials and are now providing more and more information every day about the concealment of illegal income and its legalization.

"Now they themselves confirm that for many years the country was governed by the principle of kleptocracy, and that top government officials were involved in large-scale corruption schemes – they squandered millions of budget funds of the Georgian army, students, and every citizen of Georgia," "Echo of the Caucasus" quotes the head of the Georgian.

PACE concerned about Georgia's intention to ban opposition parties: mission to be sent to Tbilisi by year-end29.10.25, 16:36 • 2332 views

According to TI's conclusions, investigative bodies, the prosecutor's office, judges, employees of the State Security Service, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau have been involved in concealing facts of corruption for years. Now, the process of eliminating a political competitor in the "Georgian Dream" team is presented as a fight against corruption.

The organization claims that elite corruption was and remains a large-scale problem. According to its data, over the past five years, 250 cases of elite corruption have been recorded, involving 221 high-ranking officials, including 38 ministers or deputy ministers, 40 deputies, 17 judges, and 67 municipal leaders. Also, according to TI investigations, officials of the "Georgian Dream" party have earned at least 5 billion lari from corrupt public procurement in the last 10 years alone.

Add

The Tbilisi City Court set bail of 1 million lari as a preventive measure for former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who is accused of legalizing illegal income.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
State budget
Georgian Dream
Georgia