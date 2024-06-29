In Donetsk region: russian aggression claimed 4 civilian lives and wounded 6 others
Kyiv • UNN
4 civilians were killed and 6 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling over the last day.
During the day, 4 people were killed and 6 injured in Donetsk region due to the aggression of the invaders. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
Details
Unfortunately, four civilians were killed by russian forces in the Donetsk region. The incident took place in New York City.
In addition to the dead, 6 more people were wounded as a result of hostilities in the region over the past day.
We emphasize that the total number of victims of these attacks in Donetsk region does not include the events in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Enemy fires at Donetsk region with aerial bombs, Iskander and Uragan systems: 60 civilian objects damaged over the day28.06.24, 13:54 • 29695 views