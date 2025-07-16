In Dobropillia, the number of injured increased to 27 - OVA

In Dobropillia, two people were killed and 27 were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a shopping center. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, as conveyed by UNN.

2 dead and 27 wounded reported - Filashkin reported.

He emphasized that the extent of the damage currently remains unchanged: 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings, and 8 cars.

