In Dnipropetrovsk region, 42 km of road were equipped with an anti-drone net

To protect the frontline territory and ensure uninterrupted logistics for communities near the combat line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 42 km of road have been equipped with an anti-drone net. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this road is an important logistical route near the front line, and work on it has already been completed by 100%.

A new construction method was used on the section. The passage of oversized equipment with electronic warfare systems and elements of passive anti-drone protection was ensured — the height of the supports was increased to 7 meters. The structures of the supports and intersections were additionally reinforced - Fedorov wrote.

Anti-drone nets reduce the risk of enemy UAV attacks on transport, which significantly increases the safety of military movement and ensures the stable operation of frontline communities.

