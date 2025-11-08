In Dnipro, a Yorkshire Terrier named Michelle was rescued from under the rubble of a 9-story building; her owner is in the hospital

In Dnipro, rescuers pulled a small dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Michelle, from under the rubble of a 9-story building, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, Michelle's owner is currently in the hospital due to injuries sustained after the Russian shelling. Therefore, the dog will be taken by acquaintances. State Emergency Service dog handlers examined Michelle – preliminarily, she is not injured.

Addendum

Emergency rescue operations in Dnipro continue after the Russian attack. State Emergency Service psychologists are working at the scene, and 17 people have already sought their help.

Death toll from Russia's strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro has risen to 3