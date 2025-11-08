The death toll from Russia's strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro has risen to 3
Kyiv • UNN
Three people died as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, and one more person is being searched for. It is likely that two sections of the building will have to be dismantled.
In Dnipro, where Russian troops hit a high-rise building, three people have already been reported dead, said Mayor Borys Filatov on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.
3 people have already died, one more cannot be found
According to him, "most likely, as with building 118, two entrances will have to be dismantled."
