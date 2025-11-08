The death toll from Russia's strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro has risen to 3

In Dnipro, where Russian troops hit a high-rise building, three people have already been reported dead, said Mayor Borys Filatov on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

3 people have already died, one more cannot be found - Filatov wrote.

According to him, "most likely, as with building 118, two entrances will have to be dismantled."

Russia launched over 450 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy after the Russian attack pointed to the need for a sanctions response against Russian energy