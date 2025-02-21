In Dnipro, a judge appropriated someone else's apartment in the historic center of the city using a forged receipt

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served a notice of suspicion to a judge of the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro who illegally appropriated an apartment in the historic center of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the agency.

Details

It is noted that the judge rented the apartment, but after 2 months he stopped paying the rent and did not allow the owner to enter her apartment. At the same time, he filed a civil lawsuit in another court demanding that he be recognized as the owner of the property. At the same time, a colleague of the suspect satisfied the claim and recognized the apartment as his property.

A forged receipt from the homeowner was used as evidence in court, allegedly confirming that she had received UAH 412,000 for the sale of the apartment. However, the woman stated that she had not received any money and had not signed any documents - the statement said.

According to the SBI, a handwriting examination confirmed the woman's words - the signature on the receipt was forged. Another examination found that the real market value of the apartment was almost UAH 1 million.

