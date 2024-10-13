In Dnipro, a businessman cursed the military during a document check. TCC responds to the scandal
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, businessman Serhiy Polozhay called TCC officers “devils” during the document check. The Dnipro TCC is conducting a legal assessment of Polozhay's actions and considering bringing him to justice.
Yesterday, on October 12, a dispute between businessman Serhiy Polozhai and representatives of the TCC took place in Dnipro. During the document check, the man called the military “devils”. A legal assessment of Polozhay's actions is currently being conducted . This was reported by UNN.
Details
The information about the dispute with the military was published by Polozhay himself on his pages. However, after a resonant public reaction, the man deleted the posts and made his Instagram page private.
Nevertheless, Dnipro Telegram channels spread an excerpt of a conversation between a man who looked like the CEO and employees of the shopping center.
In the footage, Polozhay was standing next to a TCC employee and police officers. He was foul-mouthed and shouted that it was his job to “dig”.
TCC arrives in Kyiv for Okean Elzy's concert: fifty military officers massively check men - media11.10.24, 22:23 • 50840 views
Caution! The video contains foul language
I don't care whether I have two or 10 of you, and you're going to tell me how to behave and talk. I repeat, I am the CEO, I employ 2,760 people, and you are a soldier - go dig
In his social media, Polozhay claims that showed documents with updated data, but representatives of the TCC told him that he had no reservation, no deferral, so he was subject to mobilization. According to Polozhay, he was “going to be sent by bus to the TCC”.
Reaction of Dnipropetrovs'k TCC
The Dnipropetrovs'k recruiting center confirmed that their employees were present in the video. They also stated that by his actions, Polozhay insults and discredits the military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support centers and the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a whole.
Citizen Polozhay personally stated on his social media pages that he had no documents regarding his reservation for the period of mobilization. At the same time, he flaunts his dismissive attitude not only to military duty but also to military personnel and does not hesitate to use profanity. In fact, citizen Polozhay personally confirmed the illegality of his actions
The agency emphasized that the legislation of Ukraine on mobilization and defense of the state works equally for the entire society, regardless of social status, wealth, and positions held.
The military emphasizes that shameful statements and defiant behavior of Polozayev are unacceptable.
Currently, the legal assessment of Mr. Polozhay's actions is underway and the issue of bringing him to justice in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine is being resolved.
Recall
On the outskirts of the village of Kryva in Zakarpattia , women attacked a car of a border guard unit on their way to the place of service, mistaking them for TCC soldiers.