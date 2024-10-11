TCC arrives in Kyiv for Okean Elzy's concert: fifty military officers massively check men - media
Kyiv • UNN
About 50 employees of the TCC massively checked men after the concert of Okean Elzy in Kyiv. Some visitors were detained and put in police cars, the head of the TCC refused to comment on the situation.
On the evening of Friday, October 11, about fifty employees of the TCC gathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. They were massively checking men coming out of the concert of the rock band Okean Elzy. This was reported by TSN, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that some of the concert attendees were detained and put in police cars.
It is also reported that the head of the Kyiv TCC, who was present at this mass event, refused to comment on what was happening, suggesting that they contact the press service.
