In Dagestan, 10 people were killed in attacks, including 8 policemen

In Derbent, the active phase of the counter-terrorist operation ended after the terrorist attack in Dagestan, where 10 people were killed, including 8 policemen. The number of victims increased to 34 people, including 27 law enforcement officers. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement agencies, some of the attackers were already known in police bases as persons with connections in Wahhabite circles, most of them local residents of the Republic. In Makhachkala, four militants were eliminated, and in Derbent, according to preliminary data, two. At least two more people were detained.

recall

Among the participants in the attack were the Sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky District of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, who was detained later. The head of the city's Police Department was also killed in the attack. Exits from Makhachkala are blocked due to an emergency situation.

