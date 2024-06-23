Attacks in Dagestan: Dagestan police chief killed, exits from Makhachkala blocked

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88580 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98548 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187675 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232211 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142618 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368641 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181663 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88580 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83184 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98548 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97260 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116739 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3350 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11236 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16984 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37973 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Attacks in Dagestan: Dagestan police chief killed, exits from Makhachkala blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20702 views

Dagestan Traffic Police Chief Mavludin Khydyrnabiyev was killed in a shootout with terrorists in Derbent, while russian forces blocked all exits from Makhachkala.

Attacks in Dagestan: Dagestan police chief killed, exits from Makhachkala blocked

The chief of the Dagestani lights police, Mavludin Khydyrnabiev, was killed. russian security forces also blocked all exits from Makhachkala. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the head of the Dagestani lights Police Department, Mavludin Khidirnabiyev, died from a serious wound during a shooting with terrorists in Derbent. There he came to the rescue.

The special operation to eliminate terrorists continues.

In addition, there was information that russian security forces blocked all exits from Makhachkala.

recall

In Dagestan, there were attacks on a traffic police post, two Orthodox churches and a synagogue. 9 people were killed, seven of them policemen, 25 people were injured. There are also data on 40 hostages in the Makhachkala church. A counter-terrorist operation regime has also been introduced in Derbent.

Terrorist attack in Dagestan: there are dead, wounded and hostages23.06.24, 21:45 • 20845 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
