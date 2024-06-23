Attacks in Dagestan: Dagestan police chief killed, exits from Makhachkala blocked

The chief of the Dagestani lights police, Mavludin Khydyrnabiev, was killed. russian security forces also blocked all exits from Makhachkala. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the head of the Dagestani lights Police Department, Mavludin Khidirnabiyev, died from a serious wound during a shooting with terrorists in Derbent. There he came to the rescue.

The special operation to eliminate terrorists continues.

In addition, there was information that russian security forces blocked all exits from Makhachkala.

recall

In Dagestan, there were attacks on a traffic police post, two Orthodox churches and a synagogue. 9 people were killed, seven of them policemen, 25 people were injured. There are also data on 40 hostages in the Makhachkala church. A counter-terrorist operation regime has also been introduced in Derbent.

